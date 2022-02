Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch's "Garden of Earthly Delights" is a triptych, one panel of which is a depiction of Hell. Lynn Jacobs, a distinguished professor of art history at the University of Arkansas, has studied Bosch and the messages he placed in his work more than 500 years ago. This week, she'll give a public talk about her research titled "Hieronymus Bosch and the Vision of Hell."