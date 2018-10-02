© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

U of A's Mullins Library Readies for Renovation

Published October 2, 2018
Students study at Mullins Library surrounded by empty shelves as library staff prepare for a major renovation of the third and fourth floors.

Mullins Library staff has emptied the third and fourth floors in preparation of a major renovation of both spaces. Although about 82 percent of the library's collection is now at a new storage annex in south Fayetteville, library administrators say the changes will nearly double the library's seating capacity. After the renovation is complete in about 18 months, the third and fourth floors will feature study rooms with updated technology and study spaces with modular furniture to accommodate differently sized groups.

