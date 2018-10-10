Arkansas PROMISE Shows Positive Results

The Arkansas PROMISE program wrapped in late September, but early results look promising. The federally funded $36 million project aimed to improve employment and educational outcomes for teens with disabilities who receive social security benefits. We hear about the program's outcomes and how it benefitted participants.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.