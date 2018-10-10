© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas PROMISE Shows Positive Results

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 10, 2018 at 10:28 AM CDT
ar_promise_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Ronnie "Trey" Alexander from Jonesboro, who completed Arkansas PROMISE, is attending the University of Arkansas this fall as a pre-med student

The Arkansas PROMISE program wrapped in late September, but early results look promising. The federally funded $36 million project aimed to improve employment and educational outcomes for teens with disabilities who receive social security benefits. We hear about the program's outcomes and how it benefitted participants.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas PROMISE
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content