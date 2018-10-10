Instrumental Rock, Gypsy Grass Ahead
The annual Hillberry Music Festival is this weekend in Eureka Springs, but there are also plenty of other opportunities to see live music in the coming days.
Thursday Oct 11
- Hillberry Music Festival at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - $60 (for Sunday only) to $180 for the 4-day pass, all weekend
- deFrance at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
Friday Oct 12
- Dave Dersham, Jamie Lou Connolly at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $8, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Amy Helm at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
- Mark Gibson at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, Ten High at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $7 day of, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- The Vine Brothers at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday Oct 13
- Deadbird, Bones of the Earth, Groaners at Backspace - (Fayetteville) - $5, doors at 9 p.m.
- John Baumann at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Big Red Flag, Raging Folkaholics at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Nate Hancock at Nomad's Music Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Micah Bournes, Trees & Houses at Bike Rack Brewing Co. 8th St.(Bentonville) - $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday Oct 16
- Russian Circles, Terminus, Fotocrime at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $17 day of, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.