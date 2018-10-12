© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Future of Lewis Park Looks Positive After Making Bond Issue List

KUAF
Published October 12, 2018 at 12:31 PM CDT
lewis_park1.jpeg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
"Save Lewis" signs popped up across Fayetteville during the campaign to keep the park from being put up for sale.

The city of Fayetteville will continue to lease Lewis Park from the UA System Division of Agriculture through June 2019. The city's parks and recreation advisory board has also supported purchasing the park outright as the parks and recreation department develops a list of projects for an upcoming bond issue. We get an update on Lewis Park and on other park projects that could be part of a bond issue to be decided by voters in 2019.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Lewis Park
Related Content