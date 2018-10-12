Future of Lewis Park Looks Positive After Making Bond Issue List
The city of Fayetteville will continue to lease Lewis Park from the UA System Division of Agriculture through June 2019. The city's parks and recreation advisory board has also supported purchasing the park outright as the parks and recreation department develops a list of projects for an upcoming bond issue. We get an update on Lewis Park and on other park projects that could be part of a bond issue to be decided by voters in 2019.