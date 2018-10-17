Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Route 358 Set to Release New Album
Published October 17, 2018 at 10:25 AM CDT
The family of musicians that is
Route 358 will release a new CD with a few release shows this weekend. The band recently stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about the new album, titled Lantern's Light.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
