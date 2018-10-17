© 2022 KUAF
Route 358 Set to Release New Album

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 17, 2018 at 10:25 AM CDT
courtesy: Route 358
The family of musicians that is Route 358 will release a new CD with a few release shows this weekend. The band recently stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about the new album, titled Lantern's Light.

