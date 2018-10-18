Population Growth, Future Jail Closure Fuel Push for Jail Expansion
The current Washington County Detention Center opened in 2005, and population growth has outpaced predictions since then. That, combined with the potential closure of Springdale's city jail in a few years has county officials planning to ask voters to help pay for an expansion to the county's detention facility. We learn how county officials are currently dealing with overcrowding at the jail and how they plan to deal with the problem moving forward.