© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Population Growth, Future Jail Closure Fuel Push for Jail Expansion

KUAF
Published October 18, 2018 at 11:27 AM CDT
screen_shot_2018-10-19_at_3.44.33_pm.png

The current Washington County Detention Center opened in 2005, and population growth has outpaced predictions since then. That, combined with the potential closure of Springdale's city jail in a few years has county officials planning to ask voters to help pay for an expansion to the county's detention facility. We learn how county officials are currently dealing with overcrowding at the jail and how they plan to deal with the problem moving forward.

Ozarks at Large Stories