Ozarks at Large Stories

Surge of Marshallese Adoptions in Northwest Arkansas Leads to Calls for Reform

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 18, 2018 at 11:25 AM CDT

A growing number of impoverished pregnant Marshallese women in Arkansas are giving their children up through legal private adoptions. Adoption advocates are now working to protect the interests of Marshallese birth moms and parents seeking to adopt Marshallese children.

You can read more on this story at Arkansas Public Media.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
