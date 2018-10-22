© 2022 KUAF
Planning Underway for Next Phase of Restoration for Former First National Bank

KUAF
Published October 22, 2018 at 12:42 PM CDT
Skiles Architect plans to restore the tower on the corner of the First National Bank and potentially the open-air arcade that was once along the square-facing side of the building.
Crews will use a type of paint and urethane stripper called Soy Gel to clean the building to make it ready for painting. They will also restore the large windows that once lined Block Avenue.
In early July, the mid-century facade came down from the former First National Bank building at Center St. and Block Ave. in Fayetteville. With the original stone, plaster and brick finishes exposed, the building's owners are determining the best way to bring the exteriors close to their original condition. We get an update on the project.

