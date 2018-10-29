Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Getting Back to the Basics
Published October 29, 2018 at 10:47 AM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds returns. Today, she gives us a lesson on personal pronouns.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us a spelling test.
-
A malaphor is a combination of malaprop and metaphor. You don't have to be a scientific rocket to have fun with the Militant Grammarian when discussing…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to explain the history of collective nouns for animals like a murder of crows.
-
What do black pudding, egg cream, Rocky Mountain oysters and head chese have in common? Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says they are all…
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds returns to help us understand the difference between "immigration" and "emigration."