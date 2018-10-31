Soul and Songwriters Ahead
Shows featuring soul, red dirt country, blues rock and more are just some of the music happening this weekend in the region.
Wednesday Oct 31
- Josh Hoyer & Soul Collossal at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The 1-Oz. Jig at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
- Ian Gilley & The Boys at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Friday Nov 2
- Jason Boland and the Stragglers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Branjae at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- SoNA at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $55, $45 for members, register online or call guest services, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday Nov 3
- The Hooten Hallers at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $7, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Brad Byrd, Josh Noren at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
- House of Songs Songwriter Showcase at Bike Rack Brewing Co. 8th St. (Bentonville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Mary Gautier, Molly Healey Trio, Route 358 at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $20, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday Nov 4
- Blues Traveler at Gilloz Theater (Springfield) - $38-$78, 8 p.m.