U of A Partners with Legal Aid to Assist Sexual Assault Survivors
1 of 2
The SARAH desk will be located at the Wellness Center at the Garland Avenue Shops every Tuesday during the fall and spring semesters from 1 to 3 p.m.
Z. Sitek
2 of 2
Stickers with information about how to get help in a sexual or relationship violence situation have been placed in bathroom stalls and on bathroom mirrors across campus.
COURTESY
In partnership with Legal Aid of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas has launched a program called SARAH, which stands for Sexual Assault Resources and Help. The initiative aims to inform survivors of sexual or relationship abuse of the resources and recourse available to them. We speak with the program's coordinators to learn more.