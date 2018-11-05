© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Students Focused on Midterm Election

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 5, 2018 at 1:56 PM CST

For students in an honors forum at the University of Arkansas, tomorrow night is the culmination of a semester of research and predictions. The students will meet again tonight in a forum dedicated to the midterms. Last week, three of the students in the class and Noah Pittman, assistant dean of recruitment and retention for the U of A Honors College, stopped by to talk to us about what they've done this fall and to tell us about the interesting political races they've followed.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas Honors College
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content