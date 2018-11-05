Students Focused on Midterm Election
For students in an honors forum at the University of Arkansas, tomorrow night is the culmination of a semester of research and predictions. The students will meet again tonight in a forum dedicated to the midterms. Last week, three of the students in the class and Noah Pittman, assistant dean of recruitment and retention for the U of A Honors College, stopped by to talk to us about what they've done this fall and to tell us about the interesting political races they've followed.