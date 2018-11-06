Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Election Day Predictions
Published November 6, 2018 at 2:00 PM CST
Talk Business and Politics
Today is election day, and many are eagerly awaiting the results. Political writer John Brummett and Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, consider possible outcomes of the vote in national and state races.
