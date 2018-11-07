Plenty of Country, Folk, and Regret Pop
The next few days feature a variety of music, including country, folk, roots rock, post-hardcore, and regret pop.
Thursday, Nov. 8
- Molly Burch, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
- Sunsquabi, Marvel Years, Recess at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $16 adv., $18 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- JD Clayton at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 7 to 11 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 9
- Sad Daddy at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 to 11 p.m.
- James McMurtry at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $22 day of, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Christopher Fulmer at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- TownHouseFire at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Bike Rack Records release party at Record (Bentonville) - $25, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- The Lark and the Loon at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Drunken Hearts at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10
- Drawing Blanks; Sarah Loethen, Samantha Hunt, Ashtyn Barbaree at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Vera Forever, Lo and Behold, Past Comfort, Starving the South at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- The Haymakers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 2 to 5 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs, The Creek Rocks at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Funky Feat at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $20 to $40, 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Halfway Crooks at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 11
- Earl and Them, the Nace Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 12 to 2 p.m.
- Hays Carill, Jack Ingram at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 12
- The Drunken Hearts at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
- Sun June, Magnolia at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Sun Voyager, Ten High, Planet What at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.