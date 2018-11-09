Descendent of Folk Hero Lives the Blues

Starting at a young age, country-blues singer Charley Crockett hitchhiked and train-hopped across the county, singing and playing in the streets of New York, New Orleans, Texas and beyond. He is also a descendent of American folk hero Davy Crockett. During this year's Fayetteville Roots Festival, we got a chance to hear from Charley Crockett. He and his band gave a special performance to us and a live audience at Fayetteville Public Library.
