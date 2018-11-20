Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Dear John, Punctuation Matters
Published November 20, 2018 at 12:38 PM CST
Katherine Shurlds, the Militant Grammarian, explains why punctuation matters in a letter to John that has two very different outcomes depending on where the commas and periods are placed.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
