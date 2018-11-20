Some Pre- and Post-Holiday Music
Though there's no live music happening on Thanksgiving Day, the day before and days after feature a wide variety of live music options.
Wednesday Nov 21
- Dana Louise, Two Lions at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Schwag at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12 GA in advance, $15 at the door, 8 p.m.
- Fossils of Ancient Robots, Barbarians of Tomorrow at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Mas Agua at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday Nov 23
- Sean Harrison, Kenny Cornell, Jim Paul Blair at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- The Body, Author and Punisher, Bones of the Earth at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- The Future Tapes, Thor and the Friction, Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - free, 10 p.m.
- Trumann Rail Boys at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - free, 8 p.m.
- The Creek Rocks at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24
- The Chads, Jess Harp, Mouton at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Dead Irish Blues at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- The 1-Oz Jig at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- Allison Grace Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Jason Boland and the Stragglers with John Fulbright at Cain's Ballroom (Tulsa) - $18 adv, $20 at the door, 7 p.m.