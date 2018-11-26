Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Idioms for the Holidays
Published November 26, 2018 at 2:00 PM CST
If you're looking to make your holidays a cakewalk or easy as pie, our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds returns to give us a refresher on food-related idioms.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
