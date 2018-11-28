Ozarks at Large Stories Marshals Museum Begins to Take Shape KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published November 28, 2018 at 11:52 AM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 2:34 Z. Sitek / KUAFConstruction crews install the first steel column onto the foundation of the future U.S. Marshals Museum, which is scheduled to open September 2019. Tuesday morning, the long-planned U.S. Marshals Museum began to rise from the ground in Fort Smith. Construction crews began to install the first steel columns of the structure, which is expected to be complete in fall 2019.