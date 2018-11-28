© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Marshals Museum Begins to Take Shape

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 28, 2018 at 11:52 AM CST
u.s._marshals_museum.jpeg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
Construction crews install the first steel column onto the foundation of the future U.S. Marshals Museum, which is scheduled to open September 2019.

Tuesday morning, the long-planned U.S. Marshals Museum began to rise from the ground in Fort Smith. Construction crews began to install the first steel columns of the structure, which is expected to be complete in fall 2019.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
