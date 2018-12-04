© 2022 KUAF
School District Allows Republishing Student Article Following Push Back

KUAF
Published December 4, 2018 at 7:37 PM CST
The article the Springdale School District removed from its online platforms also appeared in print on Oct. 30, 2018.

An article originally published in the Har-Ber Herald can once again be put online after the school district reversed its decision to take it down. The article was taken down days after it was published October 30, and Springdale School District officials decided Tuesday afternoon that the original article could be republished.

Below is our original report, which aired prior to the school district's decision.

Ozarks at Large Stories Springdale Public Schools