School District Allows Republishing Student Article Following Push Back
An article originally published in the Har-Ber Herald can once again be put online after the school district reversed its decision to take it down. The article was taken down days after it was published October 30, and Springdale School District officials decided Tuesday afternoon that the original article could be republished.
Below is our original report, which aired prior to the school district's decision.
