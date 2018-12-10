E-Cigarette Use Rises Dramatically in 2018

Use of electronic cigarettes has increased by 80 percent in the last year, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We speak with a vape store owner and with a physician about the trend.
