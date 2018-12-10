© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

E-Cigarette Use Rises Dramatically in 2018

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 10, 2018
KUAF

Use of electronic cigarettes has increased by 80 percent in the last year, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We speak with a vape store owner and with a physician about the trend.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
