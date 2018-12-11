Proposed Quarry Draws Ire of Nearby Residents
The entrance to the Covington Trust red dirt mine operation that was allowed to go forward in 2008. The Covingtons have requested to open the site to limestone quarrying.
The quarry would be located at Cross Hollows, which is considered a historical site with connections to the Trail of Tears and local Civil War battles.
A Heritage Trail sign along Old Wire Road signifies the road was a part of the Trail of Tears, the Butterfield Trail and the Civil War Trail.
Anchor Stone has proposed breaking up the property into five 10-acre parcels, which will each be used for five years for limestone production.
The Benton County Planning Board is considering an application for a quarry to begin operating just outside of Rogers and Lowell. Project developers say the quarry could be good for the region, but dozens of nearby residents have concerns about noise and water pollution, as well as historic preservation.