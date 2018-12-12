Too Much Music, Too Little Time

The holidays are approaching, but there's no slowdown yet in opportunities to see live music throughout the area.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Tyler Jordan and Paige Renee Berry, Lost John at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13



Friday, Dec. 14



Saturday, Dec. 15



Sunday, Dec. 16



Randall Shreeve at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 4 to 7 p.m.

Beer and Carols at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17



Ashtyn Barbaree, Samantha Hunt, Lacy Hampton and Jesse Dean at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

