Too Much Music, Too Little Time
The holidays are approaching, but there's no slowdown yet in opportunities to see live music throughout the area.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
- Tyler Jordan and Paige Renee Berry, Lost John at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 13
- Melody Pond at Cork & Keg (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Nick Gusman at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Randall Shreeve at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Chris Duarte, defrance at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Tyranosaurus Chicken at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 14
- The Boss Tweeds at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Broncho, White Mansion at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- SeanFresh at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Roots Tour at Fenix Gallery (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Tater, Mater & Squarsh at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Divas on Fire at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree Band at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Miles Over Mountains at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Hosty at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 15
- Jeff Kearney, Homeschool Dropouts, Worst Party Ever feat. DJ Shortfuze at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Columbus House Brewery (Fayetteville) - 6 to 10 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 to 4 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key, Al Halpin at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Mark Currey, Cove House Concerts (Springdale) - $15 suggested donation, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen, Jacob Noren at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Groovement at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- The Whispering Willows at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Barrett Baber at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Henna Roso at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 16
- Randall Shreeve at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 4 to 7 p.m.
- Beer and Carols at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 to 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 17
- Ashtyn Barbaree, Samantha Hunt, Lacy Hampton and Jesse Dean at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
- Swearin', Dark Thoughts, Ankle Pop at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8 p.m.