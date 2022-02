Randy Dixon, director of the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, returns to share some more clips recently digitized from the vast KATV news film archive. This time, we hear Orval Faubus as he left the Governor's office for the last time, Baltimore Oriole third-baseman Brooks Robinson on his Arkansas roots, Fay Jones talking about the process of a building project, and Burt Reynolds on how posing in Cosmopolitan changed his career.