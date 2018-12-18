CBD Stores Open Throughout Region

The latest farm bill, passed earlier in December, lifts an 80-year-old prohibition on industrial hemp. The crop is used to make a variety of products, including the dietary supplement cannabidol, or CBD. We learn how hemp-based CBD could become a cash crop in Arkansas.
