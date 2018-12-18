© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

CBD Stores Open Throughout Region

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 18, 2018 at 12:10 PM CST
cbd_hemp.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Ranaga Farbiaz stands with business partner, Loudy Bousman, in front of their new hemp-CBD American Shaman shop in downtown Fayetteville.

The latest farm bill, passed earlier in December, lifts an 80-year-old prohibition on industrial hemp. The crop is used to make a variety of products, including the dietary supplement cannabidol, or CBD. We learn how hemp-based CBD could become a cash crop in Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich