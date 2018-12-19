Music Before the Holidays
Live music may slow down as Christmas approaches, but there are still plenty of shows in the upcoming weekend.
Thu, Dec 20
- Will Brand at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Fri, Dec 21
- Boom! Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Jackson Jennings 5 at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Chris Plowman at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Oreo Blue at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sat, Dec 22
- Ben Miller Band, Sara Slaton at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- 40 Open at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Michael Shaw at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Dalton Richmond, Jonteal, Burrrd at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Sun, Dec 23
- Melody Pond at Artist Retreat Center (Bella Vista) - 2 to 4 p.m.