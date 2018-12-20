© 2022 KUAF
Law Enforcement Battles Holiday Package Thieves

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 20, 2018 at 11:10 AM CST

Holiday package theft is a perennial problem, but a new statewide surveillance initiative is designed to federally prosecute package thieves this holiday season and beyond. In addition, one local police detective is working to deter pagage thieves in his town.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
