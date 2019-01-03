Holidays Done, More Music On the Way
The first weekend of the new year brings with it several opportunities to see local songwriters and musicians in action.
Thursday, Jan. 3
- The New West at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 4
- Friends of the Phamily at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at Black Aplle Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Ocie Fisher at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Bajer at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 5
- Boston Mountain Playboys at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5, 8:30 p.m.
- Mudhawk at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Jim & Juice at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- House of Songs Songwriter Showcase at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Groovement at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 9 p.m.
- Earl & Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Adam Aguillar at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 6
- Sean Gaskell at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 to 3 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Ozark Mtn. Bagel (Bentonville) - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.