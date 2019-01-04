© 2022 KUAF
New Service Provides End of Life Care for Animals

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 4, 2019 at 2:04 PM CST
Marley, Alina and Miles Kelley with their dog Blue

Faithful and True Animal Hospice is the first animal hospice in northwest Arkansas. The service provides end of life care for animals in their home or on the farm. We speak with the hospice's founder and its medical director, as well as a client family, to learn about the new service.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
