Fort Smith Inaugurates First African-American Mayor
Mayor George McGill addresses a large crowd Jan. 4 inside the Judge Issac C. Parker Federal Court Building in Fort Smith.
A. Grajeda
The St. James Missionary Baptist Choir performs as part of the inauguration ceremony.
A. Grajeda
Judge P.K. Holmes III administers the oath of office to Mayor McGill.
A. Grajeda
Former State Representative George McGill participated in a mayoral inauguration ceremony Jan. 4 in downtown Fort Smith. He is the first African American mayor in the city’s 200-year history.