Lecture to Present Research on Arkansas Dinosaur Trackways
1 of 3
Celina Suarez during study of dinosaur tracks found at a gypsum quarry in southwest Arkansas in 2011.
Courtesy
2 of 3
Celina Suarez and the team of researchers who documented and studied the theropod tracks.
Courtesy
3 of 3
A theropod track found in the gypsum quarry.
Courtesy
In 2011, a group of researchers found dinosaur tracks in an Arkansas gypsum mine. Celina Suarez, an associate professor of geosciences at the University of Arkansas, will give a lecture this week on the findings of research into those trackways, which were the first samples of theropod tracks in Arkansas.