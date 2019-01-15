© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Lecture to Present Research on Arkansas Dinosaur Trackways

Published January 15, 2019 at 1:29 PM CST
Celina Suarez during study of dinosaur tracks found at a gypsum quarry in southwest Arkansas in 2011.
Celina Suarez and the team of researchers who documented and studied the theropod tracks.
A theropod track found in the gypsum quarry.
In 2011, a group of researchers found dinosaur tracks in an Arkansas gypsum mine. Celina Suarez, an associate professor of geosciences at the University of Arkansas, will give a lecture this week on the findings of research into those trackways, which were the first samples of theropod tracks in Arkansas.

