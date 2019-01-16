A Weekend For Fiddles
This weekend in local music features the return of OzMoMu, plenty of opportunities to rosin up the bow, and a few birthdays.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
- Reverend Hylton at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17
- Ozark Mountain Music Festival at Chelsea's, Basin Park Hotel (Eureka Springs) - Thursday and Sunday tickets are $10, Friday tickets are $30, Saturday tickets are $40, 4-day passes are $55, Thursday through Sunday
- Mountain Sprout at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns: A Beatles Tribute at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Brett Rains Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
- Serrano-Torres at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- The Whispering Willows at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Honeyjack at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
- Foggy Bobcat and Trumann Rail Boys at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Corey Smith at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 9 p.m.
- Tom Boil, Plastic Psalms, The Phlegms, Ankle Pop, Vamanos at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Amarugia Ridge Runners at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at The Nines (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Grassfed at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 21
- House of Songs Songwriter Showcase at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.