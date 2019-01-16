A Weekend For Fiddles

This weekend in local music features the return of OzMoMu, plenty of opportunities to rosin up the bow, and a few birthdays.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Reverend Hylton at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17



Friday, Jan. 18



Serrano-Torres at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.

Melody Pond at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.

The Whispering Willows at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9 p.m.

Honeyjack at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19



Monday, Jan. 21

