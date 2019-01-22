Program Tracks Opioid Dispensing in Arkansas

Arkansas ranks second in the nation for opioid prescribing, but the Arkansas Prescription Drug Monitoring Program tracks the dispensing of controlled substances by medical providers. We learn how the program is intended to reduce the amount of opioid drugs available in Arkansas communities.
