Arkansas Works Program Faces Criticism, Legal Challenge

Some say Arkansas Works is failing to help low-income adults for which it was designed. We speak with health care and legal aid experts to learn why they say the federally subsidized state health insurance marketplace program isn't working.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.