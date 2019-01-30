Uplift Program Launched by TRUE Northwest Arkansas

Ten diverse northwest Arkansas nonprofits are collaborating under a new grant initiative. The TRUE Northwest Arkansas program is intended for nonprofits to learn and share best practices. The program is administered by the Arkansas Community Foundation, and it is funded by the Walton Family Foundation and Walmart Foundation.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.