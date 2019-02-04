© 2022 KUAF
Implementing Arkansas School Safety Tiplines

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 4, 2019 at 11:13 AM CST
school_tipline.jpg
courtesy: Bentonville Public Schools
/
Bentonville Public Schools instituted a school safety tipline a little more than a year ago to warn of potential threats.

The Arkansas School Safety Commission last year made 30 recommendations to school districts in an effort to improve safety at schools in the state. One of those recommendations was to establish clear means of communication to ward off danger. We hear how Bentonville Public Schools uses a student safety tipline to help.

