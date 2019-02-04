Implementing Arkansas School Safety Tiplines

The Arkansas School Safety Commission last year made 30 recommendations to school districts in an effort to improve safety at schools in the state. One of those recommendations was to establish clear means of communication to ward off danger. We hear how Bentonville Public Schools uses a student safety tipline to help.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.