A Week Bursting With Music
The next several days offer a smorgasbord of different live music throughout the region.
Thursday, Feb. 7
- Dazz and Brie, Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- 2Shock at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Dylan Earl and The Reasons Why at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Something Better at 21st Amendment (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Gaye Adegbalola at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $40, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
- Fran, Bret Koontz, Jess Harp at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jenna and Martin at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Will Brand at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Odds at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree Duo at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- deFrance, Vintage Pistol at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Taylor Jones at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Drifter's Mile at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- BC and The Big Rig at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Candlebox at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $23, 8 p.m.
- Shannon Wurst and Ed Carr at Tontitown Windery (Tontitown) - 7 p.m.
- Doc Fell acoustic duo at Blind Hog Eatery and Tavern (Ozark) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
- The Salesman, Ghost Cities, ESC CTRL at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Garrett Brolund at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle, Ashtyn Barbaree, Ali Holder, Nick Mace, Ordinary Elephant at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Jenna and Martin at Ozark Mtn. Bagel Co. (Bentonville) - 9 a.m.
- Warehouse 90 at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Pinetop Renegades at The Boar's Nest (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- DiMeTrip at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Paul Benjamin and Isayah Warford and the Arkansas Oklahoma All-Stars at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Roving Gambler Band at Brentwood Community Center (Brentwood) - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 10
- Willi Carlisle, Ashtyn Barbaree, Ali Holder, Nick Mace, Ordinary Elephant at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
- Cursive at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $16 adv, $18 day of, 8:30 p.m.