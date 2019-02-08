Exhibit Explores Many Facets of Superheroes
Men of Steel, Women of Wonder opens to the public Feb. 9 at Crystal Bridges.
Assistant curator Alejo Benedetti explains the real-world origins of Superman and Wonder Woman during the Great Depression and WWII.
The exhibition explores the many facets of these characters including their role as immigrants.
Gender and sexuality is one of the subcategories examined in the new exhibit.
Men of Steel, Women of Wonder is the first major exhibition to analyze art-world responses to Superman and Wonder Woman. The show, which is on view at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Feb. 9 through April 22, features about 70 paintings, photographs, videos, and sculptures.