Rock, Country, Folk On Deck
This weekend offers another mix of live music opportunities.
Friday, February 15
- The Floozies at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - $22 adv, $25 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Read Southall Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- deFrance, Stephen Neeper and the Wild Hearts at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Willowack at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- KALO, The Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 GA adv, $20 day of, 7 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7:30 p.m.
- Arkansauce at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 16
- Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Bambi's, Dylan Earl, Mouton at Backspace (Fayetteville) - donations, 9 p.m.
- KANNA at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Tater, Mater and Squarsh at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Rozlyn Zora at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Coheed and Cambria, Foxing at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $28, 7 p.m.
- Melody Pond, Carter Sampson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Skylark, Dave and Amy at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 suggested donation, 6:30 p.m.