Another Weekend With a Wide Range of Music
The weekend ahead features a variety of music, from laid back psychedelic to rock and roll and even classical guitar.
Thursday, February 21
- William Clark Green, Ross Cooper at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 9 p.m.
- Jovan Arellano at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Honey Collective at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jamie Lou Connolly at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Modern August at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Woody and Sunshine at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
- The Iceman Special, Monk is King at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Vox Squadron at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Becky Adams at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Cadillac Jackson at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Combsy at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
- Terminus, White Mansion at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Kevin Cott at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Moonshine Devils, Black Water at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Chris Harp at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric, Wanderloo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jillia Jackson Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 24
- Funk You at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- Peter Fletcher at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Crossroads Tavern (Rogers) - 8 p.m.