Arkansas Expands Safe Haven Law for Abandoned Newborns

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 20, 2019 at 1:32 PM CST
baby_box.png
Courtesy
/
Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc.
An interior view of a "Safe Haven Baby Box" installed on the exterior of an Indiana Fire Department building.

The state's Safe Haven Law has been amended by the state legislature to include fire stations as safe havens. The law also allows the use of "baby boxes," secure hatches installed on the facades of first responder facilities for distressed mothers to anonymously and safely relinquish newborns.

