Arkansas Expands Safe Haven Law for Abandoned Newborns

The state's Safe Haven Law has been amended by the state legislature to include fire stations as safe havens. The law also allows the use of "baby boxes," secure hatches installed on the facades of first responder facilities for distressed mothers to anonymously and safely relinquish newborns.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.