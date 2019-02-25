VA Says More Medical Foster Homes Needed for Veterans

Veterans unable to safely live independently due to functional, cognitive, or psychosocial impairment who prefer a non-institutional setting are being matched with medical foster families in northwest Arkansas for a negotiated fee.
