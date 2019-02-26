U.S. Marshals Museum Sales Tax Vote Nears in Fort Smith

Early voting begins next week for a nine-month, temporary sales tax that could raise additional money to help open the U.S. Marshals Museum. We hear more on how the tax would work, and we hear from some residents who say it shouldn't be up to taxpayers to fund the project.

CORRECTION: In the story, we report the museum would open in 2022 should the special election pass. That is incorrect. The museum would open in 2020.