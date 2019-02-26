During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
U.S. Marshals Museum Sales Tax Vote Nears in Fort Smith
Early voting begins next week for a nine-month, temporary sales tax that could raise additional money to help open the U.S. Marshals Museum. We hear more on how the tax would work, and we hear from some residents who say it shouldn't be up to taxpayers to fund the project.
CORRECTION: In the story, we report the museum would open in 2022 should the special election pass. That is incorrect. The museum would open in 2020.