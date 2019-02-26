© 2022 KUAF
During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."

U.S. Marshals Museum Sales Tax Vote Nears in Fort Smith

KUAF
Published February 26, 2019 at 1:43 PM CST
Supporters and opponents of the sales tax have both started sign campaigns and held meetings with the public.

Early voting begins next week for a nine-month, temporary sales tax that could raise additional money to help open the U.S. Marshals Museum. We hear more on how the tax would work, and we hear from some residents who say it shouldn't be up to taxpayers to fund the project.

CORRECTION: In the story, we report the museum would open in 2022 should the special election pass. That is incorrect. The museum would open in 2020.

