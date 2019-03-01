E-Waste Recycler Donates Refurbished Computers to Arkansas STEM Students

eSCO Processing and Recycling in Rogers is the largest sustainable electronics waste management firm in the Midwest. The company is donating refurbished computer systems to the Arkansas STEM Coalition.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.