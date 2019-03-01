© 2022 KUAF
E-Waste Recycler Donates Refurbished Computers to Arkansas STEM Students

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 1, 2019 at 4:30 PM CST
Ricky Behrends, e-waste recovery manager, and vice president Joe Tucker stand inside eSCO's facility in Rogers.

eSCO Processing and Recycling in Rogers is the largest sustainable electronics waste management firm in the Midwest. The company is donating refurbished computer systems to the Arkansas STEM Coalition.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
