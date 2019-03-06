Another Music Filled Weekend

This weekend offers ample opportunities to see Americana, blues, funk, and more on stages around the region.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Dawson Hollow, Becky Adams, Honey Collective at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 7



OSOG at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 at the door, 6 p.m.

The Steel Woods at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9:30 p.m.

Makin' Loaf at The Amendment (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.

Melody Pond at Pedaler's Pub (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.

Achi at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 8



Saturday, March 9



Sunday, Mar. 10

