Another Music Filled Weekend
This weekend offers ample opportunities to see Americana, blues, funk, and more on stages around the region.
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Dawson Hollow, Becky Adams, Honey Collective at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 7
OSOG at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 at the door, 6 p.m.
The Steel Woods at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9:30 p.m.
Makin' Loaf at The Amendment (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Melody Pond at Pedaler's Pub (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
Achi at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 8
Flatland Cavalry at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
Emily Rowland at The Nines (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
The New West at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Block St. Hot Club at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Dylan Earl at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
Shaw Davis and the Black Ties at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
Samantha Hunt at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Haymakers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Mark Barger at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Amy Lavere, Will Sexton at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Vintage Pistol, 3 Son Green, CBDB at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9:15 p.m.
Cadillac Jackson at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Brother and the Hays at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - $11, 8 p.m.
Izuna, Sardis, Tel Anorath, Obscure Sanity at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $8 at the door, 7:30 p.m.
Parker Gispert at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Kevin Kiehn, Rockhoppers, Lawrence Jamal at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5:30 p.m.
Kurt Allen, Earth Bone at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Violet and the Undercurrents at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Brightwire at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Brian Martin at Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Earl and Them at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Jesse Dean, Mark Bilyeu at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 suggested donation, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 10
Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
Ben Rector at Fayetteville Town Center (Fayetteville) - $32.50 adv, $35 after Saturday, 7:45 p.m.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase at Fairlane Station (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.