Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville returns with a pair of book suggestions that he says pair well with the observance of Lent. He suggests Catherine Keller’s “Political Theology of the Earth: Our Planetary Emergency and the Struggle for a New Public” and “Seculosity: How Career, Parenting, Technology, Food, Politics, and Romance Became Our New Religion and What to Do About It” by David Zahl.