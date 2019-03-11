New Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement Forms

Kwami and Clarice Abdul-Bey, based in Pulaski County, are coordinating the formation of the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement to document and mark where racial terror, lynchings and riots have occurred across Arkansas.
