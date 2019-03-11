© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement Forms

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:41 PM CDT
APJMM.jpg
Kwami Abdul-Bey
/
Clarice and Kwami Abdul-Bey are co-convenors of the new Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement.

Kwami and Clarice Abdul-Bey, based in Pulaski County, are coordinating the formation of the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement to document and mark where racial terror, lynchings and riots have occurred across Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories The Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial MovementRacismLynchings
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich