The Gentleman Outlaw to Perform in Fayetteville

Royal Wade Kimes has written hits for himself and for other performers, such as Garth Brooks. Saturday evening, he'll take the audience on a tour of the history of cowboy country music with a concert at Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville. Kimes recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about his career, and he performed a few of his hits as well.

20190318_RWKpt2.mp3 Part 2 of our interview with Royal Wade Kimes Listen • 13:36