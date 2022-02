Wheatfield formed as a trio in the early 70s, but a few years later expanded to a quartet. Although they haven't toured regularly for several years, they do reunite periodically for a few concerts. The band, comprised of Ezra Idlet, Keith Grimwood, Craig Calvert, and Connie Mims, recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about their music and preview their upcoming show.